AG issued with notice on plea to publicise Uzair’s JIT report

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday reissued a notice to the provincial advocate general on a petition seeking disclosure of joint investigation teams’ (JIT) reports on Lyari-based gangster Uzair Baloch, former Fishermen Cooperative Society chairman Dr Nisar Morai and the Baldia Town garment factory arson.

AG Zamir Ghumro appeared before the SHC and submitted that he did not receive any notice under Section 27 of the Civil Procedure Code, as the question in the petition pertains to the interpretation of law.

A division bench headed by Justice Mohammad Iqbal Kalhoro reissued the notice to Ghumro, who had waived the notice, and sought time to prepare his arguments. The court directed the AG to file his response by June 25.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Syed Ali Haider Zaidi’s petition claims that the JIT reports has made startling disclosures about the involvement of politicians in crimes such as murder and extortion. He said the relevant authorities were approached to obtain copies of the reports and to make them public, but to no avail.

Zaidi said Baloch, tried by a military court under charges of espionage for Iranian intelligence agencies, had confessed to his affiliation with the Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) central leadership, including its women wing leader Faryal Talpur.

He said the gangster had admitted to paying Faryal the extortion money collected from different departments, adding that the man had also confessed to killing several people on the PPP leadership’s directives and to facilitating them in owning private properties after threatening their owners to vacate them.

Invoking the constitution’s Article 19-A (‘Right to information’), the PTI leader asserted that the provincial and federal governments’ failure to publish the JIT reports was a violation of the citizens’ fundamental rights.

He said the content of the JIT reports was of public importance because it related to crimes that had wide-reaching implications on the people at large. To strengthen his party’s case, he said print and electronic media, through various sources, had reported on the JITs obtaining evidence that suggested the involvement of various politicians in criminal activities. “It is imperative that such people are held accountable for their actions.”

He argued that as long as the JIT reports were kept confidential, the public would be left at the mercy of corrupt politicians who continued to silently exercise the influence they had over them, whereas investigations launched against them would go nowhere.

The PTI leader said disclosure of the JIT reports was quite important because they carried allegations that the state machinery was being used to commit and cover up crimes. “People have the right to know if public resources were used for such activities.”

He said that the very purpose of constituting the JITs was to uncover the truth of the crimes they were to investigate, adding that the reason stood defeated if the reports were kept confidential.

He maintained that the JIT reports were required to be made public under the provisions of the Sindh Transparency & Right to Information Act. He said the families of the Lyari gang war’s victims and of those who perished in the Baldia fire and other crimes deserved justice.

Their heirs should know who the perpetrators of those crimes were, he added, and requested the court to publish and provide official copies of the reports prepared by the JITs in the cases. The home department, however, told the SHC that making the JIT reports on Baloch and other offenders could jeopardise the state’s efforts to ensure prosecution and conviction of criminals.

The home secretary said that only charge sheets were supposed to be public documents, adding that the JIT’s records might sometimes not be substantiated by other valid investigative measures, reports or statements.

Therefore, he stressed, making the JIT’s reports public might jeopardise the court proceedings and adversely affect the state’s efforts to get offenders prosecuted and convicted through the criminal justice process.

He said the Baldia factory arson case was pending in the trial court, for which the relevant charge sheet was submitted, adding that any information other than that did not carry the status of prosecution. He requested the SHC to dismiss the petition as “baseless” and “against the norms of justice”.