Arrest warrants out for Sattar, other MQM-P leaders in loudspeaker case





A district and sessions court on Monday issued arrest warrants against Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Farooq Sattar, Nasreen Jalil, Haider Abbas Rizvi and Faisal Sabzwari and others and directed them to appear on July 9.

The order came in light of a violation of the Sindh Sound System (Regulation) Act by the accused in 2015 as a protest rally was held against the apprehension of party workers. The judge observed that despite being summoned, the party leaders failed to appear in court.

The rally was held on Mohammad Ali Jinnah Road in opposition to raids conducted by Rangers’ personnel at the party’s sector offices, resulting in the arrest of about a dozen workers, including the unit in-charges. A case was registered at the Soldier Bazaar Police Station against nine MQM leaders and nearly 2,000 unidentified men in 2015 for violating the act.

China-cutting

A China-cutting corruption reference being heard against MQM leaders Feroz Bengali, Shakir alias Shakir Langda and others was put off till June 19 as the judge concerned was on leave.

The court has declared five MQM activists, including Jahangir, Shahzeb and Raseed Ali Khan, as proclaimed offenders.

The accused disposed of dozens of plots belonging to the Karachi Development Authority (KDA) in Gulistan-e-Jauhar under a China-cutting scheme and alleged to have committed a fraud of millions of rupees.

However, the investigation officer was yet to submit a report outlining the legal framework according to which the activists’ movable and immovable properties were confiscated.

Gul Hassan Zaidi and other former KDA officers, including Farid Shaikh, Rizwan Ahmed, Rasheed Ahmed, Jehanzeb Iqbal, Irfan Ahmed, Sagheer Ahmed, Muhammad Hanif and others were indicted for disposing of around 295 residential plots and 23 amenity plots, earning more than Rs1.5 billion and causing huge losses to the national exchequer.

Some 14 accused are on interim bail in this corruption reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau against Zaidi and others.