KMC plans to hand over its 100-bed hospital to private trust

Following in the footsteps of the Sindh government, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) is also planning to hand over its 100-bed Sarfaraz Rafiqui Shaheed (SRS) Hospital to a private trust, The News has learnt.

The Sindh Health Department has contracted many of its hospitals to NGOs for the provision of better health facilities, but the decision was taken by the Public-Private Partnership Board headed by the provincial chief minister.

In the KMC’s case, however, it is solely the city mayor who has reportedly given the nod to hand over the 100-bed hospital to a private trust that runs a small health facility in the metropolis.

Senior KMC officials have confirmed that Mayor Wasim Akhtar has agreed to hand over the SRS Hospital to the administration of the Burhani Hospital located in the New Chali locality.

They said the mayor took the decision after he was persuaded by his seniors that it would be better to be rid of the public health facility that has not been functioning properly for the past many years.

The officials said the mayor recently met the executive director and trustees of the Burhani Hospital at his office and assured them that they can take over the KMC health facility, which is currently in a shambles due to negligence, lack of facilities and bureaucratic hurdles.

They said that some senior officials, including KMC Works Committee Chairman Hasan Naqvi, made the assurance that they would help in the handing over of the four-storey building of the SRS Hospital to the Burhani Trust administration to use it as an extension to their existing health facility situated a few hundred meters away from the KMC hospital. “On Saturday a team of the Burhani Hospital’s administration visited the SRS Hospital and asked the medical superintendent to immediately vacate the health facility,” said a senior KMC official.

He said the MS was told that all the departments of the SRS Hospital would be shut down except the gynaecology and paediatrics departments, which would be run on a commercial basis. “The Burhani Hospital is facing an extreme shortage of space due to the growing number of patients and they decided to take over the SRS Hospital using their influence in the KMC,” claimed the official.

He also claimed that the Burhani Hospital itself was not capable of running a private hospital due to serious issues with managing a heavy inflow of patients, running a proper blood bank and providing quality diagnostic facilities, so they are approaching other private hospitals and NGOs to help them establish modern blood and diagnostic services. “In these circumstances, it would be highly unwise to hand over a public health facility to a private organisation that is not only incapable of running such a facility but also wishes to use the public hospital as a commercial venture.”

KMC Medical & Health Services Senior Director Dr Birbal Genani confirmed that a delegation of the Burhani Hospital had met the mayor and offered their services to improve the facilities at the SRS Hospital.

He said it is strange that some of their people went to meet the SRS Hospital’s administration and asked them to vacate the health facility so they can take over.

“We had told the mayor and the Burhani Hospital’s administration that the SRS Hospital is not our property and we cannot hand it over to anybody. We have asked them to bring their proposal for the betterment of the health facility, which would be analysed and then a decision would be made.”

Dr Genani said that without seeking legal opinion, the hospital cannot be handed over to a private party. He was of the opinion that only a ward or two can be given to a private party for renovation and providing better facilities, as was done at many Sindh government hospitals, but an entire health facility cannot be handed over to anyone for commercial purposes.

Burhani Hospital CEO Brig (retd) Dr Muhammad Zubair Shaikh confirmed that they wish to take over the SRS Hospital under public-private partnership due to dismal conditions at the public health facility, saying that negotiations are still under way and no decision has been made yet. “But if we are allowed to run the SRS Hospital, it will not be a completely free health facility. We shall also lay off staff and ask the KMC to relocate them to other facilities. Only those will be retained who accept our terms and conditions.”