SNGPL, SSGC to set up 33 LPG air mix plants

ISLAMABAD: The two state companies, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) have planned to set up 33 liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) air mix plants at designated sites in their respected areas during the fiscal year 2018/19, officials said on Monday.

"The plants are aimed at providing gas facility to the population in the areas where facility of natural gas is not available and discouraging deforestation, they added. At the plants, the LPG will be mixed with air to produce synthetic gas for onward supply to the consumers through distribution networks such as natural gas," the officials told APP.

Under the programme, the SNGPL would install three LPG-air mix plants in Gilgit and Chitral next year, while SSGCL would construct 30 plants in selected areas of Balochistan province.

The officials said the LPG sale had increased from 502,232 metric tons to 1,176,496.47MT during the last four calendar years, showing a remarkable growth of 134.25 percent.

Total LPG sale was 502,232MT in 2014, which increased to 875,087MT in 2015, 1,164,706MT in 2016 and 1,176,496.47MT in 2017. This sector witnessed remarkable growth due to effective policies of the government, Liquefied Petroleum Gas Distributors Association of Pakistan chairman said, while sharing official data with APP. He said local production of the commodity was 440,115MT in 2014, 629,509MT in 2015, 650,918MT in 2016 and 715,142MT in 2017, while its import gradually increased from 62,117 MT to 461,354.47 MT in the period under review.