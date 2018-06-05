Sindh on track to meet Rs100bln revenue target this fiscal year

KARACHI: Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) is expecting to achieve collection target of Rs100 billion for the outgoing fiscal year due to encouraging results of incentive scheme, a senior official said on Monday.

The provincial revenue body collected Rs82.02 billion during July–May 2017/2018, posting 21 percent growth compared to Rs68.1 billion in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year. Similarly, the Sindh Revenue Board collected Rs9.87 billion, which is 22.15 percent higher compared to Rs8.08 billion in the same month last year.

“The revenue body was making relentless efforts to collect Rs18 billion during June 2018 to meet the annual target,” the official said.

“The Sindh Revenue Board expects to achieve the target with the efforts

of its officers and staff and the cooperation of taxpayers.”

The official said the tax incentive package, granting total relief in payment of penalties and substantial relief in payment of default surcharge if tax arrears were paid by specified dates, had borne positive results.

“Around Rs1 billion of tax arrears have been collected up to June 04, 2018, and this package is likely to yield another Rs2 billion rupees by its terminal date i.e. June 20, 2018,” the official said. The Sindh Revenue Board since inception is contributing a major component in tax collection.

Considering its performance the Sindh government in the budget 2018/2019 tasked the Sindh Revenue Board with a revenue collection of Rs120 billion for the next fiscal year.