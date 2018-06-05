Tue June 05, 2018
Business

June 5, 2018

Emirates launches new direct service

KARACHI: Emirates on Monday launched a new daily service from Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) to Dubai International Airport (DXB), adding to its existing daily flight, which operates with a stop in Athens, Greece, a statement said.

The new, non-stop flight operates with an Emirates Boeing 777-300ER aircraft in a 3-class configuration with eight private suites in the First Class, 42 seats in the Business Class and 306 seats in the Economy Class, it added.

