Emirates launches new direct service

KARACHI: Emirates on Monday launched a new daily service from Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) to Dubai International Airport (DXB), adding to its existing daily flight, which operates with a stop in Athens, Greece, a statement said.
The new, non-stop flight operates with an Emirates Boeing 777-300ER aircraft in a 3-class configuration with eight private suites in the First Class, 42 seats in the Business Class and 306 seats in the Economy Class, it added.
