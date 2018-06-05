FPCCI activates Customs committee

KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has appointed Sharjeel Jamal of U Trade Logistics as the senior vice chairman of the FPCCI’s Standing Committee on Customs to represent Customs clearing agents, a statement said on Monday.

Jamal said that Customs agents faced multiple problems and the standing committee would play a proactive role and keep close coordination with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to facilitate trade and traders.

He alleged officials are extorting Customs agents and traders because Customs Act did not provide penalties on officials for misconduct, adding that from the FPCCI platform, the standing committee on Customs would work to protect the interests of agents and traders.