Representation in govt bodies urged

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has urged the government to ensure adequate representation of private sector in all important bodies whether it is Oil and Gas regulatory Authority (Ogra) or Indus River System Authority (Irsa), a statement said on Monday.

LCCI President Malik Tahir Javaid said that being the major stakeholder of the country, the business community should have representation in Senate and all important bodies, but it is not anywhere and being used as a money making machine.

“How policies conducive for trade and industry can be formulated without the participation of the main stakeholder,” he said.

The business community can be the most powerful economic force of the government, but for this, the present regime should take it on board and treat as a partner, Javaid said, adding that POL prices should not be an option to overcome the trade deficit or to bear the huge non-productive expenditure of the state.

Likewise, water should not be sacrificed to the political will of a few selfish and disloyal elements, he said.