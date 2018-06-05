Uzbekistan simplifies visa procedure for Pak businessmen

KARACHI: The Uzbekistan Embassy has simplified the visa procedure and will give visa to the entrepreneurs within a day after submission of an online request, a communication received on Monday said.

Both Pakistan and Uzbekistan, located in close geographical proximity were said to be well-positioned in cooperating with each other in pharmaceutical, agriculture and tourism sectors.

With particular reference to Uzbekistan, it was said that reforms and reduced energy price has particularly turned the country into a good investment destination.

Moreover, Uzbekistan was also said to be manufacturing high-quality home appliances, automotive, heavy-duty trucks, earthmoving machinery and agricultural equipment, which can be exported to Pakistan.

The gadgets claimed to compete with European made machineries, in terms of quality and standard, was cited to be cost effective; hence, affordable for most of the developing countries as Pakistan.

Reforms implemented in Uzbekistan were further reiterated to have opened new opportunities for development of trade and economic cooperation between the countries and motivate them to increase trade with Uzbekistan. The country was said to have recently reduced the tariff rates on power, besides offering several other incentives to foreign investors.

Uzbekistan was said to be open to cooperate with Pakistan in the establishment of agriculture machinery assembling units, besides contemplating to develop transport corridors between the two countries.