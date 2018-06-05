Copper higher

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Melbourne : Shanghai copper rallied to the highest in more than six weeks on Monday, underpinned by a slightly softer dollar and supply concerns amid wage negotiations at the world´s largest copper mine.
The union of workers at BHP´s Escondida copper mine in Chile said on Friday it had kicked off the latest round of labour negotiations with a contract proposal that includes a bonus of about $34,000 per worker at the world´s largest copper mine.
Supply concerns are supportive, however, demand may be pared back as June is typically a quieter month for demand due to summer holidays in the northern hemisphere. "We think LME prices will remain range-bound in June and don´t see any major fireworks in the sector in either direction," INTL FC Stone said it a monthly report.
Shanghai Futures Exchange copper finished up 0.8 percent to 51,760 yuan ($8,068) a tonne, having earlier struck the highest since April 19.
