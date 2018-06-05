Oil eases

Singapore : Brent crude oil futures slid for a second session on Monday as the market was weighed down by a climb in U.S. output to a record-high and expectations that OPEC members will raise supplies.

Global benchmark Brent was down 10 cents, or 0.1 percent, at $76.69 a barrel by 0652 GMT.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were unchanged at 65.81 a barrel. Last week, WTI lost around 3 percent, adding to a near 5-percent decline from a week before.

"Crude oil remained under pressure as the market remained focused on the discussion between OPEC members about whether they should increase production later this year," ANZ said in a note. "In the U.S., the data also presented a gloomy picture. Crude oil production rose to another record, while drilling activity picked up again.