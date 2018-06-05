Gold stable

Bengaluru : Gold prices steadied early on Monday, after falling to the lowest in more than a week in the previous session, as expectations of an interest rate hike this month offset support from worries about a trade war.

Spot gold was nearly unchanged at $1,293.06 per ounce by 0111 GMT. It touched the lowest since May 23 at $1,289.12 an ounce in the previous session.

U.S. gold futures for August delivery were down 0.2 percent at $1,297.10 per ounce.

U.S. job growth accelerated in May and the unemployment rate dropped to an 18-year low of 3.8 percent, pointing to rapidly tightening labor market conditions, which could stir concerns about inflation.

The Federal Reserve should continue to raise rates gradually over the next two years, a U.S. central banker said on Friday, with higher borrowing costs perhaps beginning to act as a brake on growth starting early next year.