Rupee flat

The rupee closed steady against the dollar in the interbank currency market on Monday due to normal dollar demand from importers, dealers said. The rupee ended unchanged at 115.61 against the dollar.

In the open market, the rupee closed higher at 118.30 for buying and 118.80 for selling against the dollar. The currency posted gains in the kerb market after the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan instructed all money changers not to exceed the dollar rate to Rs118.70 for purchase and Rs119 for sale. The ECAP advised the general public to desist from the speculations / rumours and avoid the purchasing of the dollars from over and above mentioned rate also refrain from unnecessary purchasing, otherwise they will bear loss.