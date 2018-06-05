Stocks climb as energy, financial shares tempt investors

Stocks closed higher on Monday as attractive valuations of large-cap energy and financial shares tempted investors, while ease off in global politics and trade war further strengthened market confidence, dealers said.

An analyst at Topline Securities said, “Pakistan equities witnessed positive trajectory on Monday, as attractive valuation of large cap stocks tempted investors to make fresh entry in market.”

Investors appreciated the developments for Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) that closed at upper cap with traded volume of 6 million shares and 8 million shares, respectively, post Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority notice announcing market-based return formula, the analyst added.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index rose 0.83 percent or 355.48 points to close at 43,268.29 points. KSE-30 shares index rose 1.20 percent or 251.41 points to end at 21,242.06 points.

As many as 337 scrips were active, of which 184 went up, 138 fell, and 15 remained unchanged. Ready market volumes stood at 118.042 billion shares compared to a turnover of 59.227 million shares in the previous session.

Ali Raza from Elixir Securities said, “Equities continued winning streak on Monday as benchmark KSE-100 index finished above 43,200 level, up 1.7 percent in three consecutive sessions.”

As foreign selling subsides, “We see index heavy financials fetching most interest and supporting market; however, impending verdict by FATF (Financial Action Task Force) on Pakistan's inclusion in grey list (will) keep overall market performance in check this week,” Raza added.

Textile scrips were in the limelight as the outgoing government has extend the export package for three more years allowing zero duty on several raw materials. Moreover, the government released refunds in excess of Rs30 billion which would help strengthen the working capital of the textile companies.

Companies with the highest gains were Rafhan Maize, up Rs298.00 to close at Rs8,198.00/share, and Colgate Palmolive, up Rs156.99 to close at Rs3,306.99/share.

Stocks that booked the most losses were Sapphire Textile, down Rs69.98 to close at Rs1,329.73/share, and Bata Pakistan, down Rs35.00 to close at Rs2,000.00/share.

Pakistan Elektron recorded the highest volumes with a turnover of 8.916 million shares.

The script gained Rs0.24 to close at Rs38.35/share. It was followed by SSGC with a turnover of 7.710 million shares. Its scrip gained Rs1.74 to close at Rs36.67/share.

The lowest volumes were witnessed in Bank of Punjab, with a turnover of 11.747 million shares, whereas its scrip lost 1 paisa to close at Rs12.07/share.