Digital payments fall 3.8 percent to 90.1 trillion in January-March





KARACHI: Payments through digital channels fell 3.8 percent to Rs90.1 trillion in the third quarter of the current fiscal year, the central bank payment systems review said on Monday.

The volume of such transactions was 0.4 million, showing an increase of 6.7 percent over the previous quarter.

“Banking through digital channels has been gaining increasing popularity in the country in recent years. These channels are alternatives for faster delivery of banking services to a wide range of customers,” the State Bank of Pakistan said in a payment systems review for January-March period of fiscal year 2017/18.

Similarly, the volume of paper-based transactions also declined 3.7 percent to Rs38.8 trillion in January-March.

The report said that 118.1 million transactions were processed through branch banking and paper-based instruments. These transactions showed a quarterly growth of 0.4 percent in volume, compared to the previous quarter.

The two major sources of digital payments in Pakistan are Pakistan Real Time Interbank Settlement Mechanism (PRISM) and electronic banking.

PRISM is the large value payment system. It enables the transfer and settlement of high value interbank funds and improves the overall efficiency of the large value payment system.

Commercial banks in Pakistan are expanding their infrastructure for supporting ePayment due to SBP’s supportive policies.

The large value payment system PRISM has 43 direct participants, including commercial banks, microfinance banks, development finance institutions, and Central Depository Company.

PRISM facilitates transfers for customers, which constitute 80.4 percent share in the total volume of PRISM transactions, whereas government securities transfers’ have 69.6 percent share in the total value of transactions.

Customers’ transfers include 145,300 home remittances valuing Rs87.3 billion delivered across beneficiary accounts.

During the quarter under review, the electronic banking transactions volume rose 2.2 percent to Rs11.9 trillion.

The report said that 100 more branches have been added in real time online branches (RTOBs) reaching a total number of 14,710. RTOBs processed 43.8 million transactions valuing Rs10 trillion during the quarter.

These transactions showed a quarterly growth of 4.4 percent and one percent in volume and value of transactions, respectively, as compared to the previous quarter.

Commercial banks deployed 426 more ATMs by the end of the quarter, bringing the total number to 13,835 in the country. This depicted a quarterly increase of 3.2 percent.

During the quarter, ATMs processed 121.6 million transactions valuing Rs1.4 trillion. Despite the availability of other financial services, customers use ATMs for cash withdrawals in the country.

ATM cash withdrawals have 94.8 percent share in volume, with 87.2 percent share as value.

During the quarter under review, 8.4 million transactions valuing Rs332.8 billion were processed through internet banking.

Banks are providing mobile phone banking facility to their customers. The number of register users for this facility is 3.1 million, as per the SBP.