Fuel sales surge 31pc in May





KARACHI: Fuel sales during May 2018 posted a hefty 31 percent sequential surge to clock in at 2,449k tons, while on yearly basis, the sales remained one percent lower.

“This sequential improvement came on the back of 132 percent surge in the furnace oil (FO) sales to 857,000 tons during the month post-government’s decision to continue with oil-based generation for the time being,” Faizan Ahmed at JS Global Capital said in a note.

Overall fuel sales during July-May FY18 stood at 22.58 million tons, down four percent.

Pakistan State Oil (PSO) posted sequential improvement of 11.1 percentage points in market share in fuel sales, posting 66 percent increase in its sales volumes in May.

“The company’s outperformance was broad-based, as it bounced back to regain lost market share in motor spirit (MS) and high-speed diesel (HSD),” Ahmed said, adding that almost all listed oil marketing companies (OMCs) lost market share to PSO and smaller OMCs during the month in these two products.

Motor spirit sales reportedly showed improvement of five percent YoY to clock in at 637,000 tons. On a sequential basis, this translates into a decline of two percent.

Cumulatively during the 11 months of the fiscal year, MS sales have shown improvement of 11 percent to clock in at 6.739 million tons.

PSO managed to regain some of its lost market share in MS from other OMCs such as Hascol Petroleum (HASCOL) and Byco Petroleum (BYCO) and remained the star performer in the segment with the sales growth of five percent during the month.

High-speed diesel (HSD) sales remained flat on yearly basis, but improved 15 percent on sequential basis to clock in at 889,000 tons in May 2018. During 6the 11 months, HSD sales improved seven percent to clock in at 8.407 million tons.