Tue June 05, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 5, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Air chief calls on caretaker PM

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, NI (M) Monday called on caretaker Prime Minister Justice (retd) Nasirul-Mulk at the PM’s Office. The air chief felicitated the caretaker PM on assuming the office of the PM. Professional matters pertaining to the Pakistan Air Force came under discussion.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar