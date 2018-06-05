Air chief calls on caretaker PM

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, NI (M) Monday called on caretaker Prime Minister Justice (retd) Nasirul-Mulk at the PM’s Office. The air chief felicitated the caretaker PM on assuming the office of the PM. Professional matters pertaining to the Pakistan Air Force came under discussion.
