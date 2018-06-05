Nafisa writes letter to CEC for removal of BISP chairperson

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) has informed Chief Election Commissioner Justice (R) Sardar Raza Khan that PML-N is planning to manipulate elections by retaining its former MNA, Marvi Memon, as chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and demanded her removal from the chairperson position.

Secretary Information PPPP Dr Nafisa Shah wrote a letter to the chief election commissioner in which she said that Marvi Memon did not resign from her post like other Cabinet ministers and still holding meetings on the BISP disbursal.

Dr Nafisa Shah in her letter stated that BISP is a highly influential programme which disburses payment to 5.2 million families and can be easily used to manipulate the forthcoming elections.

“A PML-N supporter and formerly an MNA continues to hold the office of the chairperson and this is tantamount to election engineering and pre-poll rigging. Ms Marvi Memon be asked to resign and replaced by a senior most bureaucrat or board officiates until the new government is formed,” she stated in a letter.