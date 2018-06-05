Pakistan wants to enhance trade relations with Belarus, says president

ISLAMABAD: President Mamnoon Hussain said on Monday that Pakistan is desirous of further enhancing its relations with Belarus in the fields of industry, trade and agriculture. He further said that there are vast opportunities of cooperation between the two countries in this regard.

Talking to Ambassador-designate of Pakistan to Balarus, Leena Salim Moazzam, who called on him at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, the President emphasised that Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Belarus. He underscored that there are very deep friendly relations between the two countries while both countries can enhance further cooperation in the fields of industry, trade and agriculture. He directed the ambassador-designate to work towards enhancing the cooperation in all areas of bilateral interest.

He also called for increasing the number of trade and business delegations between the two countries as it will enable the people to explore new avenues of cooperation between the two countries. He said that President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko is one of the best friends of Pakistan and is also very passionate to further strengthen the bilateral relations. He underlined that Pakistan is also very keen to increase cooperation with Belarus in various fields.

Meanwhile, talking to the outgoing Ambassador of Greece, Dimitrios Zoitos, President Mamnoon Hussain said Pakistan enjoys close relations with Greece. He stressed for further promotion of relations with Greece in the fields of industry, trade and communications.