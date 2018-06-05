Candidates get nomination papers for reserved, general seats

PESHAWAR: Several candidates from various political parties in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday obtained nomination papers from returning officers for reserved and general seats for the upcoming general election.

Suhail Ahmad, spokesperson for the Provincial Election Commissioner, told The News that 80 candidates from various political parties, including Sobia Khan of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) obtained nomination forms for women's reserved seats.

He said that candidates of political parties contesting election for the reserved seats for women in the National Assembly and reserved seats for women and minorities in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly could submit their nomination papers from June 4 to 8.

The spokesperson said the PEC Pir Maqbool Ahmad, who is returning officer, issued nomination papers to the candidates. He said the candidates could get nomination papers from the returning officers for general seats in KP and Fata.

The spokesperson said the voters of the constituencies of National Assembly and the provincial assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa could submit nomination papers from June 4 to 8. The date for publication of names of the nominated candidates is June 8. Last date for scrutiny of nomination papers by the returning officer is June 14 while last date for filing of appeals against decisions of the returning officer rejecting/accepting the nomination papers is June 19.

The last date for deciding of appeals by the Appellate Tribunal is June 26; and the revised list of candidates will be published on June 27. As per the schedule, the last date for withdrawal of candidature and publication of revised list of candidates is June 28. The date for allotment of election symbol to contesting candidate is June 29. And July 25 is the polling day.