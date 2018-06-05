Election duty: Teachers stopped from leaving Islamabad without permission

Islamabad: The Federal Directorate of Education has stopped the teachers of all government schools and colleges in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) leaving the city without permission during the ongoing summer vacation.

The restriction comes to ensure the smooth holding of the imminent general elections in the ICT for which the most polling staff is engaged from the local public sector educational institutions.

In a communication separately sent to all directors, area education officers and principals of educational institutions, FDE director (training and coordination) Asif Iqbal Khan said the directorate was providing support to the Election Commission of Pakistan for the smooth holding of general election on July 25. He said with elections being a sensitive subject, the FDE wanted to ensure that no inconvenience occurs on the polling day.

“As the teaching staff visits outstation during the summer vacation, in order to make sure their presence well before the polling day, it has been decided that the officers and officials nominated for election duty shall not leave station without the prior permission of the competent authority,” he said. The director further said it would be the responsibility of the directors concerned, AEOs and coordinators for the FDE Schools Wing, Model Colleges Wing and Colleges Wing to ensure that the staff is present and available on short notice for election duty.

He asked all principals and heads and staff members to be present in Islamabad and make necessary election-related arrangements in their respective educational institutions 15 to 20 days before the polling day to ensure the uninterrupted holding of the electoral process.

Asif Iqbal said the enforcement of those orders issued with the approval of the FDE director general was to be ensured by the relevant directors and focal persons nominated for each section as the prime responsibility.