Court summons Reham on her book





MULTAN: The Civil Judge, Multan has summoned reply from Reham Khan on a petition to stop her from publishing her book against her former husband and PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Monday.

The court orders her, Husain Haqqani and Pemra to submit reply in June 9 in this regard. Petitioner Ghulam Mustafa Chohan of Multan in his petition stated that Reham Khan was on the payroll of PML-N, foreign agenda and agencies and wanted to hurt Imran. He said that she wanted to occupy PTI and due to this the marriage could not long last. He said that Reham had held secret meetings with PML-N leaders and prepared an organised conspiracy against Imran to publish book against him before election 2018 to misguide voters. He pleaded that Reham Khan should be stopped from publishing her controversial book.