Official body finds major flaws in census

ISLAMABAD: An official committee for technical evaluation of 6th population census has found major flaws in the latest census exercise undertaken in the country and stated that there must be some monitoring and evaluation system in shape of Post Enumeration Survey (PES) in place before launching of Population & Housing Census 2017 but the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) did not plan this exercise well on time.

In its detailed report submitted to the government which is also available with The News states that the technical evaluation committee comprised of experts group including Dr. Zeba A. Sathar, Dr. Syed Muhammad Arif and Dr. Muhammad Iqbal stated that under PES it was essential to have some monitoring and evaluation system in place before launching/conducting the Population & Housing Census, 2017 to enhance the reliability accuracy and acceptability of the census results. Post Enumeration Survey (PES) is one of the International Standards/UN principles/recommendations for Population & Housing Census, in order to validate the completeness and accuracy of census. PES is a re-enumeration of a representative sample of a census population, followed by matching each individual enumerated in the PES with information from the census enumerator (UN, 2008).

Results of this comparison are mainly used to measure coverage or content error, in the context of the census. Details about methodology and usefulness of PES, in the context of census, shall be discussed under the forthcoming section entitled “Technical Evaluation of Post Census Activities.”

Post Evaluation Survey need to be planned, along-with the actual census operation, as it was done, in case of Population & Housing Census, 1998. Time schedule of Post Evaluation survey was given in the field operation plan of the 5th census along-with the field operation of actual census activities 1998, as it needs to be conducted as closer as possible to the census (to avoid population movements) under the same environment & settings and by the use of same tool, while respecting the principles of independence between two exercises that is independent body or independent unit within the census institutions has to carry out the PES.

However, in spite of several recommendations from national & international agencies regarding launching of Post Enumeration Survey (PES), Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) has not planned for Post Enumeration Survey, in time. Therefore it could not be launched so far, the report added.

PBS had developed a Quality Control Form that had to be administered by Supervisors, to control the coverage and quality of enumeration. For filling this form, the Supervisor had to ask again specific question to a sample of households (ten per blocks), and compared them with the responses recorded by the enumerator. On that FQC Form, both information will appear; the one collected initially by the enumerator and the one collected by the Supervisor. PBS had to train the supervisors on the administration of this form that would be a valuable tool for gauging the quality of data collection in general and the quality of the data in particular.

Coordination Committees at Provincial / Admn District / Census District level were formulated for coordination & supervision of enumeration operation.

Vigilance Teams were also deputed at census district level to monitor census work to ensure complete coverage of Population.(There are some controversies in the documents of PBS, some documents say that Vigilance Teams were deputed at Provincial, Divisional, Admin District and at Census District level while others say that Vigilance Teams were deputed only at Census District level/ Admin District level, however, notification, in this regard, had not been provided by the concerned sections of PBS, inspite of several requests).

Deputing Monitoring/Observation Mission: In many countries, International/national monitoring/observation mission have proven to be effective in enhancing census credibility. Therefore, it was recommended by the Census Sub Committee of the Governing Council to consider such a mission composed of national and international monitors, specialised in Census/Data Collection.

Monitoring /Observation missions, with the technical support of UNFPA, were deputed for monitoring the census operation, upon the recommendation of Census Sub Committee of the Governing Council, with the following goals:

To document the census process and the way data collected in randomly selected number of Census Districts/Census Charges/Census Blocks (Enumerated Areas).

As a conclusion, a conclusive comment by Chairperson of the Census Sub Committee of the Governing Council, made in the 3rd meeting of the Sub Committee, held on 11th Feb.,2017, is worthy to be quoted here (extracted from the draft amended by Chairperson of the Census Sub Committee of the Governing Council, changes proposed in it, had not been fully incorporated in the final/ released version of the minutes, scanned copies of both versions of minutes are placed in the relevant appendix for perusal/ reference) that “PBS team is well prepared for the forthcoming census but issues on the ground are changing and further adaptation is required. Thus, the census is not being planned the way; it was envisaged in 2008”. As indicated above, as the changes indicated by the chair in the approved draft, had not been bothered to be carried out in the final released version of the minutes, in the similar manner, recommendations by national and international agencies, were treated.

This statement is further endorsed by an extract from the minutes of the same meeting. “Chair expressed her resentment that many of the recommendations are not being taken seriously and Dr. Farooq had similar concerns. Chief Statistician, however, explained that plan for this census has long been finalised”. From this extract, one can judge very easily that formulation of Sub Committee was just a formality as none of their recommendations were followed in true letter & spirit. Similar was the fate of the other recommendations made by the national & international agencies to PBS. Concerned authorities of PBS had adopted whatever, they liked and rejected that was not according to their sweet will. To carry out the launching of census successfully, although technical support was sought timely from national and international agencies. However, due to lack of coordination with the national bodies and non-compliance/partial compliance of recommendations by national& international agencies, coupled with acute shortage of expert staff and lack of technical expertise had left the PBS with number of loopholes. Further, it had gone basic census standards (breach of confidentiality & Breach of uniqueness).

Some other breaches observed during census operations were:-

i. Refugee villages/camps were not enumerated. (Breach of Universality)

ii. Enumerators inferred or directed responses on questions relating to ethnicity, religion etc.

Age records, mainly obtained from CNIC, mostly verified through SMS to Nadra (Breach of Confidentiality)

Though, precautionary measures were taken by PBS to maintain accuracy of census data during the Census Operation however, final result of 6th Population and Housing Census, 2017, need to be compiled very cautiously and need to be got verified by the committee of eminent Demographers/Experts, before its final release.

Recommendations:- Financial Audit regarding the expenditures of Population & Housing Census, 2017, is strongly recommended and is urgently needed.

Evaluation of Population Census Data through Demographic Analysis is an important tool for evaluating census data, particularly in countries where independent sources of data, such as vital registration and sample surveys, are lacking or where a Post-Enumeration Survey (PES) is not conducted, that is in a situation that we are exactly facing in Pakistan, nowadays. A weakness with demographic analysis is that it generally does not provide enough information to separate errors of coverage from errors in content. Moreover, demographic methods require reliable data on the components of population—fertility, mortality and migration—which are often unavailable. A number of methods are available, and they differ with regard to data requirements, the quality of the results and the technical sophistication required using them. In this connection, committee of eminent demographers of the country may be formulated to carry out the Demographic Analysis of the recent Population Census Data of 2017, to ensure its accuracy and authenticity. Three members Census Commission can also purpose the formulation of this committee.

Recommendations by National Agencies & International Experts need to be displayed on the web-site of PBS and their implementation need to be ensured through follow-up from higher-ups.

Minutes of Governing Council Meetings as well as Expert Groups meetings along with status of implementation of decisions of the previous meetings need to be displayed on website of PBS.

Different Committees formulated in connection with the Population & Housing Census-2017 need to be notified on web-site of PBS.

Performance Evaluation Measures need to be devised for evaluating the contribution of different Committees formulated for successful operation of Census, 2017.

Pilot Census---is strongly recommended for further censuses programs, at planning stage that has not been taken into account, for population & Housing Census, 2017, in spite of repeated recommendations by National & International Experts.

Post Enumeration Survey (PES) ---Since there is no error free census, there is a need to consider PES as part of census programme at planning stage. In many developing countries, the PES seems to be the most feasible method of evaluating census results owing to the lack of comprehensive and accurate data from other sources such as civil registration and population registers. However, Post Enumeration Surveys are worth conducting if they are carefully planned within the operational and statistical constraints, the report concluded.