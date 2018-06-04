Khursheed welcomes SC decision on nomination papers

ISLAMABAD: Senior leader of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Syed Khursheed Shah Sunday welcomed the decision of Supreme Court of Pakistan of suspending the verdict of Lahore High Court (LHC) with regard to nomination papers.

“It was constitutional right of the Parliament to amend the nomination papers and amend any law and this right should be accepted by everyone,” he said while giving his reaction on the Supreme Court decision of suspending the LHC decision about changes in nomination papers.

Khursheed Shah said the decision of the Supreme Court paved the way for timely elections on July 25 as the holding of the elections is must for strengthening the Federation. He said the Parliament’s supremacy has been accepted with the decision of Supreme Court. He welcomed the remarks of the chief justice of holding the general elections on July 25 as it will end the uncertainty about the polls.

Khursheed Shah said the PPP has shown political maturity by nominating the caretaker prime minister at the federal level and caretaker chief minister in Sindh. He said due to political immaturity in other provinces, they failed to decide the names of caretaker chief ministers.

The PPP leader said the PTI always kept distance from national issues and that was the reason that they were showing political immaturity on main issues and failed to decide the caretaker setup.