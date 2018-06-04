Polls on July 25 come what may: PM

MINGORA: Caretaker Prime Minister Justice (R) Nasirul Mulk on Sunday reiterated his pledge to hold the upcoming general election on July 25.

Talking to reporters at his residence in Saidu Sharif in Swat, he said, “I will serve for two months only. All the measures will be taken as per the country’s Constitution.”

It was the maiden visit of the former chief justice of Pakistan to his native Swat after assuming the charge as caretaker prime minister.

He said he was aware of the sacrifices of people of Swat and would try to solve the problems facing them.

Upon his arrival in Swat in a helicopter, the caretaker prime minister was warmly received among others by Commissioner Malakand Division Syed Zaheerul Islam, Brigade Commander, Mingora, Brigadier Awais Dastagir and District Nazim Muhammad Ali Shah and local notables.

A large number of residents welcomed him. He met the notables who congratulated him on taking oath as caretaker prime minister.

A group of local journalists were also present on the occasion. They informed the caretaker prime minister about the problems being faced by the residents of Swat.

The caretaker prime minister assured the journalists that he was aware of the issues being faced by the local people and no effort would be spared to provide relief to them.

He said that the National Highway Authority (NHA) officials would be directed to improve the condition of the roads in Swat.

Earlier, retired Justice Nasirul Mulk visited his ancestral graveyard and prayed for the departed soul of his father Kamran Khan, who remained a member of the Senate.

Shujaul Mulk, a brother of the caretaker prime minister, also served as Senator. Their other brother Rafiul Mulk remained Tehsil Nazim of Swat.

Nasirul Mulk, who is the seventh caretaker prime minister of Pakistan, was sworn in on Friday.

Speaking to journalists after taking oath in Islamabad, he had said that the interim government would ensure that elections were held on time in a transparent manner.

The caretaker prime minister had said the government would support the Election Commission of Pakistan for holding timely, free and fair elections.