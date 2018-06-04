Pamra to bring positive change for farmers

LAHORE: The Punjab Agriculture Marketing Regulatory Act (Pamra) will bring about a positive change for farmers and people at large, as under the law trade activities related to agriculture would be carried out keeping in view hygiene.

A spokesman for Agriculture Department said on Sunday that the law would be helpful in changing the old obsolete system.

He hoped that it would prove to be an efficient trade market law for farmers. Under the new law, farmers would get good compensation for their hard work and it would also help in minimising the role of commission agents, he added.