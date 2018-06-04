Shahbaz vows to continue public service after July 25

LAHORE: Former Punjab chief minister and PML-N President Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif said on Sunday that they would further move the voyage of public service ahead after July 25 as they have always worked hard to overcome the deprivation of people and would continue it in future as well.

While talking to former provincial ministers Raza Ali Gillani, Sami Ullah Khan, Sultan Mehmood Hanjra and other members of Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif said that the journey of public service started from Punjab should extend its scope to the whole Pakistan.

Serving people brought satisfaction and happiness that was why they went for politics not for rule but for serving the people, he added.

Shahbaz Sharif mentioned that PML-N government had not only constructed roads, bridges, metro bus and orange line metro train but also schools, colleges, universities, medical centres, new hospitals and revamped old hospitals.

Anyone who had suspicion should go and visit the hospitals in far-off districts such as Muzaffarghar and Layyah where high quality medicines and CT scan test facilities were available for free, he added.

He said that it happened for the first time in the hospitals of Punjab that fee for high standard pathology tests had been sacked.

"We are men of our words as people can compare the situation of load shedding of 2013 and in 2018, the difference is clear," he said and asserted that energy project of billions of rupees had been set up in Punjab and now electricity generated in Punjab was being used by whole Pakistan through national grid.

Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif added that they believed in the politics of public service rather than that of impeachment and blaming, as there was greatness in serving.