Career counselling: questions and answers

Q1: I am doing my bachelors in Software Engineering and would like to do my masters in IT from abroad. What areas and countries would you suggest me especially if I am looking for a scholarship? (Mohsin, Toba Tek Singh)

Ans: Software Engineering has a lot of scope and you can choose a number of specialisms for your masters. I would suggest that you look at Financial Security/Internet Security or areas that cover SEO. If you end up doing a good bachelors degree with 3.0 and above CGPA you may be able to find scholarships in Germany, Australia and even UK.

Q2: I am working as a Math teacher on BPS 14. My qualification is MSc (Hons) in Agricultural Engineering from University of Agriculture Faisalabad. In School department I cannot apply for higher scale with this degree. What should I do? Whether I apply for some new job or get admission to master’s basic sciences like MSc in Computer Science, Math or Physics. Kindly guide me (Arafat, Faisalabad)

Ans: I strongly feel that MSc in Agriculture Engineering is a very good qualification though I am not sure if you did this after the 4 years (Hons) degree. There is a huge possibility of you getting a scholarship in Agriculture Sciences especially research, if you continue to do your MPhil in any of the areas within the Agricultural Sciences and then apply for a research funding. Most countries, including Germany, USA and Australia should give you a research, a position or opportunity. I am not sure what to advise you in terms of enhancing your qualification but you should look towards a better opportunity than teaching in a school.

Q3: Sir, I am doing BBA from National Textile University Faisalabad and I want to ask you for my specialisation what should I choose HRM, Marketing or Finance? (Rizwan, Faisalabad)

Ans: The choice of specialism will depend upon your strengths in the relevant subjects. If you are good at Math and numbers you should choose finance but if you are good at management and negotiating skills you should look at marketing or human resource. I cannot advice further until I have knowledge about your ability in the above subjects and I hope you will be able to choose the right specialism based on my advice.

Q4: Sir! My father has been reading your columns in "Jang Karachi" for so long. He also recommended me to go through your articles which I did. I am doing Biotechnology from University of Sindh and pursuing my final year right now and without wasting any time I want to get enrolled into MPhil. I want two suggestions from you.

1: Which institute you'll recommend me for MPhil in Karachi or within Pakistan?

2: I want to go abroad for MPhil or internship or fellowship programme. My CGPA is 3.5 kindly suggest me how can I get Fulbright scholarships? I thank you in advance for your time and attention. (Afreen, Karachi)

Ans: Once you complete your bachelors you should explore the options that are available to you within Biotechnology. I am sure University of Karachi has a very reputable and strong department or perhaps you would like to remain in the University of Sindh or look at the University of Agriculture Sciences in Tando Jam. I would suggest you complete your MPhil and based on your research in MPhil look up for funding to do your PhD in Biotechnology and the countries that have great opportunities are Germany, USA and Australia. The recent MOU between Pakistan and USA under the Pak-US knowledge corridor will help you to apply and get a PhD Scholarship with ease if you have a GPA 3.5 or above. I hope the above information will help you to choose a right path.

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services. He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is a recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).