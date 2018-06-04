Brain tumor of woman removed after 14-hour operation

LAHORE: A team of expert doctors after 14 hours long complicated operation of Kishwer 28 a resident of Rawalpindi successfully removed her brain tumor at Lahore General Hospital (LGH) one Sunday.

According to details Neuro Surgeon Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood along with his team Dr Mohammad Akmal and Dr. Mohammad Hassan Raza took part in this operation and removed tumor from the very sensitive part of brain while this process is called Petroclival Meningioma and it is one of its own kind.

Husband of Kishwer told that they visited many hospitals to get treatment of this disease but everywhere they got medicines and operation was also recommended but no doctor picked her for operation. But when he came to Lahore General Hospital Prof. Dr. Khalid Mahmood thoroughly checked her up and after necessary tests admitted Kishwer in Lahore General Hospital where she successfully was operated and the hardworking of doctors was fruitful and her wife came out of this chronic disease.

He told that were already disappointed as one crore rupees were required to get her treated abroad and they were not having such amount.