PIAF for facilitating commercial importers

LAHORE: Pakistan Industrial and Traders Associations Front (PIAF) on Sunday expressed concern over abolishing final tax regime (FTR) for importers of raw materials and termed the imposition of minimum tax at six percent as injustice to them.

PIAF Chairman Irfan Iqbal Sheikh and Vice Chairman Shahzeb Akram, in a media statement issued here, demanded restoration of FTR and declared six percent withholding tax.

In an appeal to the newly caretaker govenment, PIAF Chairman said the commercial importers were expecting that the government would withdraw the amendments before finalizing the budget 2018-19. He said commercial importers of raw materials were playing key role in country''s exports as those were important source for providing raw material for manufacturing sector.