Well-known Pashto researcher Dawar Khan Daud passes away

PESHAWAR: Well-known poet and researcher, Professor Dawar Khan Daud, passed away here on Sunday after brief illness.

He was 78. The funeral prayer was offered at his native Landi Arbab village in Peshawar. He was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard.

Poets, literati and people from other walks of life attended the last funeral rites of the deceased who was hospitalised at the Lady Reading Hospital for heart complications and high blood pressure.

Dawar Khan was born on February 16, 1940 at Landi Arbab village.

He did his masters in English Literature. He later joined the teaching profession as lecturer of English.

The literatus was considered an authority on Pashto folklore and wrote several books on the subject.

He also worked on the Pashto dictionary, idioms, proverbs, riddles and grammar.

He retired as a professor and later joined the Pashto Adabi Board as a senior researcher.

The late writer remained president of Rahman Adabi Jirga and editor of Pashto monthly, “Tatara.”

Besides teaching English language, Dawar Khan penned down 17 research-based books and wrote a number of articles on the Pashto and Urdu literature.

He was awarded various literary awards, including Presidential Pride of Performance Award in 2004.

Meanwhile, the literati paid tributes to Dawar Khan Daud for his services to the Pashto language and literature. They termed his death a big loss to the Pashto language.

Professor Dr Abaseen Yousafzai termed it a big loss and said the services of Dawar Khan for the promotion of Pashto language and literature would always be remembered.

Akbar Hoti, a Pashto language and literature specialist at the Directorate of Culture, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said the books authored by the late writer were no less than a treasure for the new generation.

He said the Prof Dawar Khan used to take challenging tasks and contributed a lot to the folklore.

Founding member of Adabi Dostano Maraka, Mardan, Faizul Wahab Faiz, said that Dawar Khan had great affection for both Pashto and English literature.

“That is why his research and creations are inspiring,” he remarked. “His work for the Pashto language and literature would continue to serve as a beacon of light for the coming generations,” he added.