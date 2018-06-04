Robbers’ gang busted

NOWSHERA: The police in Pabbi arrested three-member gang of robbers and recovered the looted gold and cash from their possession on Sunday, officials said.

Pervez Khan, a resident of Lajbar Ghari, had filed first information report (FIR) at the Pabbi Police Station that he was at home when four unidentified dacoits forced their entry into the house, held them hostage at a gunpoint and decamped with 20 tola gold and Rs9 million.

The police launched an investigation and arrested three persons Akhunzada, Farhad and Taseer. And raids were being conducted for the arrest of their fourth accomplice. The police also recovered the looted gold and cash from the accused.