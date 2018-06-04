Mon June 04, 2018
National

BR
Bureau report
June 4, 2018

Rise in temperature: KPSRA directs private schools to shut for summer vacation

PESHAWAR: In view of the high level of temperature in the plain areas of the province, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Private Schools Regulatory Authority (KPSRA) on Tuesday directed all the private schools to immediately observe summer vacations for the Montessori, kindergarten, primary and middle classes.

Through a notification, the KPSRA said that the authority had already announced summer vacations for private schools in plain areas from June 1, 2008. However, the acute rise in temperature may cause health problems for the children, which provide sufficient grounds to close the private schools henceforth.

The schools where Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs)/ Cambridge Assessment International Education (CAIE) examinations are in progress may remain open, the notification said.

