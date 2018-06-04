LG reps threaten to launch agitation over funds

MANSEHRA: The nazims of village and neighbourhood councils have threatened to launch an agitation against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Department which, according to them, has withheld non-development funds of 17 districts, including Mansehra.

A meeting of the nazims, which was presided over by Nazmeen Ittehad president Mohammad Fareed, decided to come onto streets if the Finance Department doesn’t release their withheld funds within a week.

He said that the KP Finance Department had released the funds under same head to village and neighbourhood councils in nine districts but 17 districts had been deprived of it.

“We have been spending our development funds on salaries, rents, utilities and other heads, which adversely affecting development process in 194 village and neighbourhood councils in the district,” Fareed went on to add.

Speaking on the occasion, Basharat Ali Swati, general secretary of the Ittehad, said that they met with Assistant Director local government Ziaur Rehman Jadoon and apprised him of the entire situation.

Five Tehsils notified: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has notified five more tehsils and upgraded another one into a sub-division in upper parts of Hazara.

“We believe in empowering people through bifurcation of mega districts and tehsils into small units and that’s why the chief minister notified four more tehsils and upgraded another one to a sub-division,” Zargul Khan, the former advisor to the chief minister, told reporters on Wednesday.

Zargul Khan said that Perez Khattak during chief ministership had notified two new tehsils including Suo and Urban Basha in Upper Kohistan district, Ranovali Pinkhad in Lower Kohistan, and Battar tehsil in Kolai Palas district.