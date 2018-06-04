Main accused in girl stripping case arrested

PESHAWAR: The police on Sunday arrested from Mardan the main accused who allegedly stripped naked a teenage girl in Kachi Mohallah a few days back.

“The main accused, Mazhar, has been arrested from Mardan. We had conducted raids in Wah, Rawalpindi and Nowshera before we arrested him from Mardan,” Capital City Police Officer Qazi Jamilur Rahman told The News.

Superintendent of Police (SP), City, Shahzada Kokab Farooq told reporters that two family members of the accused had been arrested a day earlier.

“We have conducted raids in many cities after which the arrested was arrested from Mardan,” Station House Officer Wajid Shah said.

Talking to reporters, the accused rejected the allegations.

A teenage girl was allegedly stripped naked in a crowded street in Kachi Mohallah locality to punish her family for filing a complaint against the accused at the local police station.

One Shakila, 50, told the police that a local Zafar clashed with her nephew Waseem on Friday after which she and her family members lodged a complaint at the Gulfat Hussain Shaheed Police Station.

She added that while on way back home she took her 15-year old daughter from the house of her brother.

“Mazhar, brother of Zafar, intercepted us on the way. He tore off the clothes of my daughter in public. When people around us rushed to help us, the accused escaped. One of my relatives, Tanvir covered my daughter with a chaddar,” Shakila complained in the first information report lodged with the Gulfat Hussain Shaheed Police Station.

The complainant said there were a number of people in the street who were witnesses to what had happened to her daughter.

The police lodged the case under Sections 354 A of the Pakistan Penal Code.

“I want strict punishment for all those who were involved in this act so that nobody could dare do such a thing,” the victim told reporters.

She said that she was going home along with her mother from her uncle’s house when the accused attacked her. She alleged that the accused removed her shawl and tore off her clothes.

Capital City Police Officer Qazi Jamilur Rahman took notice of the incident and constituted a team headed by Superintendent of Police City to arrest the accused.