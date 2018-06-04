PML-N dissident seeks PTI support in elections

MANSEHRA: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz dissident and outgoing MPA, Saleh Mohammad Khan, has sought Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf support as an independent contender in coming general elections in NA-13.

Saleh Khan, who had announced at a press conference last week to contest election as an independent contender in NA-13, met chief minister in Peshawar and sought his party’s support against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz contender and outgoing federal minister Sardar Mohammad Yousuf.

Zargul Khan, the advisor to chief minister, was also in attendance at the meeting, and confirmed the development to the media. “We have made it clear to Saleh that if he wants clear support of PTI, he should come forward and contest the election on its ticket instead of contesting election as an independent contender,” Zargul said.

The sources said that the PML-N dissident Saleh Mohammad Khan is a strong contender and could give a tough time to Yousuf in NA-13 and it was why PTI offered him ticket in coming general elections.

The PTI senator Azam Khan Swati, who is also a member of parliamentary board that is issuing tickets to contenders, confirmed on his facebook page that Saleh Khan would be his party contender in NA-13, Mansehra-1.

Swati went even further in the Facebook post stating that Saleh had been awarded PTI ticket.

Saleh confirmed at a press conference last week his differences with outgoing federal minister Sardar Mohammad Yousuf and said he would contest election against him. “If people of Mansehra want a sincere man to represent them in National Assembly and address core water and graveyard issues, then they would vote me to the National Assembly,” he added.