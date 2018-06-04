WOMEN’S ASIA CUP: Pakistan crush Thailand

KUALA LUMPUR: A brilliant spin show by Pakistan, complemented by dominant batting by Nahida Khan, led Pakistan to an eight-wicket win against Thailand on the opening day of the 2018 ACC Women’s Asia Cup T20 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Four combined wickets between the spin trio of Sana Mir, Nashra Sandhu and Nida Dar restricted Thailand to 67-8 after Thailand captain Sornnarin Tippoch won the toss and decided to bat first.

Only two Thailand batsmen — opener Nattakan Chantam and Tippoch herself — managed scores in double digits.

An unbeaten 38 from Player-of-the-Match Nahida Khan steered Pakistan to a smooth victory. She was helped along by Javeria Khan’s 24-run stand, as the team chased down the target with eight wickets and seven overs to spare.

Meanwhile, Mithali Raj’s unbeaten 97 powered India women to 169-3 before the bowlers shot Malaysia out for 27 in a resounding 142-run victory to open the Women’s T20 Asia Cup in Kuala Lumpur.

Not a single Malaysia batsman managed to make a score in double-figures as India ran through their line-up with six bowlers who bowled a combined five maiden overs.

Medium-pacer Pooja Vastrakar was the most successful bowler, taking 3 for 6, while Poonam Yadav chipped in with two wickets without conceding a run in her two overs.

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur had elected to bat and was needed in the middle overs to add impetus, after her team had fallen to 35 for 2 just after the Powerplay was done. Her 23-ball 32 did exactly that, but the innings was dictated by Raj, who batted through the 20 overs with a strike rate of 140.57.

Raj hit 13 fours and a six in her knock, but couldn’t find the boundary in the last two overs when she was eight away from a century.

Her 86-run stand with Kaur came off just 53 balls and she closed the innings off with Deepti Sharma, who did manage to find boundaries at the end to lift India to 169. In response, Malaysia were bowled out for just 27.