Tigers beat Lions in KP Ramazan Cup

ISLAMABAD: Peshawar Tigers edged out Peshawar Lions by a solitary goal as KP Ramazan Cup Hockey Festival got underway at the Lala Ayub Hockey Ground of Peshawar Sports Complex the other day.

Mohammad Zahid netted the all-important goal for Tigers in the dying moments of the match. Both teams tried hard to go in front with none succeeded in taking the lead till Zahid struck the winner in the last minutes of the match.

Over 150 players from all over the province are representing different teams in the Ramazan Cup. The Ramazan Cup hockey is part of the sports festival organised by KP Sports Board in which badminton, football and other games will also be contested. Director General KP Sports Junaid Khan while inaugurating the event stressed on youth to take full advantage of the festival by putting in their best efforts.

“We are providing this opportunity to youth in an effort to improve overall standard of sports in the province. Hopefully players would fully utilise the opportunity,” he said.

Junaid added that all divisions in the province will be having artificial turf for hockey. “Over hundred million rupees more would be spent on artificial turfs for remaining divisions.”

KP Hockey president Zahir Shah, secretary Hidayatullah, former national players Yasir Islam, Ziaur Rehman Benuri, Sajjad Rasheed and many others were also present on the occasion.