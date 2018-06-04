Rabada wins South Africa’s top player prize

JOHANNESBURG: Kagiso Rabada, the world’s number one Test bowler, was on Saturday named South Africa’s Cricketer of the Year.

The award came at the end of a 12-month period during which Rabada, 23, was a consistent match-winner — and subject of disciplinary hearings.

Rabada took 72 wickets at an average of 19.52 in 12 Tests going back to a series in England last July.

He missed one Test in England because he was banned after reaching a demerit points threshold — and would have missed the last two Tests against Australia earlier this year if he had not appealed successfully against a verdict that would have brought a two-match ban for reaching a second threshold.

Rabada went on to be man of the series when South Africa beat Australia in a controversial four-match series.