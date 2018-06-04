At least 4 missing after Kenya building collapse

NAIROBI: At least four people were missing after the collapse of a seven-storey building in the Kenyan capital Nairobi overnight, the Red Cross said on Sunday.

The incident occurred in a very poor neighbourhood near Nairobi’s international airport southeast of the capital, Red Cross spokeswoman Noellah Musundi told AFP.“The information is still scanty (about) the exact number of missing people, but at this stage, a mother and her three children are missing,” she said.

Police and local residents said the authorities had been alerted on Monday evening after cracks appeared in the building, prompting an urgent evacuation before it collapsed two hours later, at around 10:00 pm (1900 GMT).

“The collapse was not completely unexpected, which allowed us to evacuate most of the people,” said Musundi of the incident which occurred in the Kware area of Mukuru Kwa Reuben, one of the biggest slums in Nairobi.