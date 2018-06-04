Tunisia migrant death toll rises to at least 35: govt

TUNIS: The bodies of 35 migrants have been recovered off Tunisia's southern coast, the country's defence ministry said Sunday, revising upwards an earlier government death toll.

As of 1:00 pm, "35 bodies were recovered and 68 migrants rescued," said Rachid Bouhoula, a spokesman for the ministry. The interior ministry reported a distress call on Saturday night at 10:45 pm from "a fishing boat about to sink" with migrants on board. Tunisians and seven foreigners were among the survivors, including nationals from Ivory Coast, Mali, Morocco and Cameroon, said the defence ministry spokesman. "The coastguard and the navy continue their search with the support of a military plane," the interior ministry said in a statement.