S Korea slammed over joining war drills with US

PYONGYANG: The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) on Sunday slammed the South Korean military for running counter to the spirit of the Panmunjom Declaration by joining two military drills with the United States.

The official DPRK daily Minju Joson said in an article that the South Korean military has dispatched three warships, fighter jets and 700 odd troops to the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) joint military exercises to be held in the waters off Hawaii from June 27.

Seoul also announced that it would launch the annual Ulji Freedom Guardian as scheduled in August, said the article.“As known, RIMPAC is a DPRK-targeted war drill which has been staged biennially since 1971,” it said, adding that seeking military confrontation is “against the unanimous demand of all Koreans and the trend of the times.”

DPRK top leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in signed the Panmunjom Declaration on April 27, promising to work for national reconciliation and peace of the Korean Peninsula.The two leaders met again last week to reaffirm their will to implement the declaration.