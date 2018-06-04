Sizzling heat forces people to rush to swimming pools, tube-wells

MULTAN: People, especially youngsters, throng swimming pools and tube-wells in and around the city to beat the heat.

Multan, the city of saints and mangoes, is also famous for its hotter climate. Scores of swimming pools are located in different parts of the city and owners are charging Rs50 to Rs2,000 for one time bath from citizens.

Besides this, citizens also rush to agriculture farms and mango orchards of farmers in order to bath at their tube-wells.

Muhammad Zaid Qureshi, a pharmaceutical representative, while talking to the agency informed that he used to bath at swimming pools on daily basis. He added that the bath charges were different at different pools.

At Nishtar hostel swimming pool, the administration is charging Rs100 for one time bath. However, Rs2,000 is charged in swimming pool of a hotel on Abdali Road.

He added that the he felt refresh after lengthy hours bath. The temperature of the city is about 44 to 45 degree centigrade and it is very difficult face scorching heat. Usama, a student of engineering college, informed that he was fond of bathing in swimming pools. The bath in pools is not only source to beat sizzling heat but also source of enjoyment for him.

Laiq Sheikhana, a local progressive farmer and resident of Nawabpur village, informed that he had to operate tube-well on every weekend for his friends. He informed that his friends and some other citizens visit his agriculture farm and used to enjoy bathing at tube-wells. He added that hundreds of tube-wells were operating these days in the area and almost every tube-well was crowded with people.