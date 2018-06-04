New cotton variety to enhance per acre yield

MIANWALI: The plant protection experts advised the farmers to use modern varieties of cotton seeds for getting above 2,800 kg per acre cotton yield and also spray their yields with prescribed pesticides to avoid pests.

Farmers are now getting an average 880kg to 930kg per acre produce of cotton in the area which was lesser than the produce of other countries, an official of Plant Protection Unit of Agriculture Department Zulfiqar Ali said while talking to the farmers. He added that some farmers were also getting 1,800 to 2,000kg per acre produce with proper pesticides spray, elimination of extra bushes and using quality seeds.