Thatha Hakiman village without basic facilities

SARGODHA: The residents of village Thatha Hakiman, a locality falls under the Sahiwal municipality, have expressed dismay over non-provision of long neglected basic amenities of life despite repeated assurances by the authorities concerned.

The area was inflicted with broken roads, choked drainage system, unhygienic drinking water and missing health facilities despite Punjab ombudsman's directives to ensure facilities in 2013. Ahmed Nawaz Dhuddi, a resident of the village, said, “Commitments are made and paper work is done years back but on ground, nothing has been done for the village.”

Rai M Qasim, another resident, said the Punjab ombudsman had taken notice of the situation and directed the local administration of Sargodha to include the village in Annual Development Projects 2016-17 but the authorities turned a deaf ear to residents' repeated complaints.

The people are facing health problems due to stagnant water around the village, he added. Drainage system on three sides of the village has been made but a big pond filled with drainage water is still exists, he pointed out. “Many villagers have become victim of Hepatitis due to infiltrated water.”

Iqbal, another local, said cancer, diabetes and heart diseases were very common in rural areas of the district, adding no sufficient medical facilitates are being provided to the people as treatment of these diseases was not affordable for them. He pointed out that mortality rate was high in rural areas as gynaecologists were not deputed in the Rural Health Centre (RHC).

The ombudsman had also directed the provincial health secretary on February 4, 2015 to establish a dispensary in the village but no step has been taken as of yet, informed a resident Haji Ghulam Ali. Sargodha Commissioner Nadeem Mehboob said establishment of a dispensary was on the cards and the proposed plan had been forwarded to the Punjab health department.

In RHCs, doctors were not available during nights, he claimed. The deputy commissioner, in a letter on December 11, 2017, had assured the residents of completing feasibility report of the missing facilities to get work started as soon as possible, said Dhuddi.