Mamnoon to meet Xi, Putin during SCO summit

ISLAMABAD: President Mamnoon Hussain will have bilateral meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Presidents of Central Asian states in Chinese coastal city of Qingdao in Eastern Chinese Shandong province later this week where the leaders will be gathering for 18th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi departing traditions will also represent his country in the summit specific for the heads of the states. President Mamnoon will not have meeting with the Indian Prime Minister since New Delhi hasn’t made request for the same. It will be first occasion that President Mamnoon Hussain will be interacting on the brinks of an international conference with the world leaders and he will undertake serious discussions with them. Well placed sources told The News here Sunday evening that the Foreign Minster if designated before that he/she will accompany the President.

Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua and Additional Secretary for SCO Babar Amin will assist the President in the summit. The summit will be held on June 9 to 10. The SCO was established in 2001 and it would be its 18th session. The main outcome of the SCO over the past 17 years is the maintenance of peace and security in the Central Asian region. At the early stage of its development, the SCO’s priority was cooperation in the field of security but subsequently its scope was extended and fight against extremism, terrorism and separatism have also been made part of its objectives that still pose a threat to the member countries.

The initial members of the SCO are Kazakhstan, China, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. At the summit held last year in Astana, the Shanghai Six turned into the Shanghai Eight, as Pakistan and India became full members of the organization. The SCO is a comprehensive regional organization which covers over 60 per cent of Eurasia’s landmass and almost half of the planet’s population. The SCO member countries account for over 20 per cent of the global GDP. At the upcoming summit in Qingdao, there will be discussions on the new ways of interaction between the SCO member states, the four observer countries with the United Nations (UN) representatives and other international organisations.

Member states also conducted counter-terrorism exercises, collaborated on providing security for major events and cooperated in combating cyber terrorism. Thus the SCO cooperation has been gradually expanded into wider areas including strategic security, defense security, law enforcement security, information security, anti-drugs, anti-money laundering and fight against organized transnational crime. In the upcoming summit, the SCO Council of Heads of State will approve a program of cooperation in the fight against terrorism, separatism and extremism for 2019-21, and will discuss a draft on preventing abuse of narcotics and psychotropic substances. Such measures will safeguard regional peace and security, and contribute to the anti-terrorism fight in the world. Security collaboration and economic cooperation serve as the "two wheels" of the SCO.

Member states signed the Program of Multilateral Trade and Economic Cooperation, and set up SCO China Industrialist Committee and SCO Interbank Association. They have made progress in energy cooperation, transportation and telecom infrastructure construction. The SCO is also playing an increasingly important role in promoting the Belt and Road initiative (BRI). China has won wide support by linking the BRI to SCO member states' specific development plans. In 2015, heads of states attending the SCO summit in Ufa agreed to support the Silk Road Economic Belt.

The upcoming SCO summit will also ratify a series of documents to further promote cooperation in trade and economy within SCO framework. The summit will also be the first since the SCO accepted Pakistan and India as members and thus has a special meaning. As President Xi Jinping noted in September 2014, "To expand external exchanges and bring in new members serve the need of a growing SCO that is inherently open and inclusive."

The SCO has gained higher international status and has become the biggest regional organization with the largest population and potential after Pakistan and India became its members. However, the two countries also brought new issues to the SCO. To resolve problems, the member states should stick to the "Shanghai Spirit" of mutual trust, mutual benefit, equality, consultation, and respect for cultural diversity and pursuit of common development. The 2018 SCO summit will also ratify a five-year outline for the implementation of the Treaty on Long-term Good Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation.

Member states might discuss measures to deepen cooperation and reach a consensus on important international and regional issues to enable the SCO to better play a role in safeguarding regional security, promoting common development and prosperity, and making international order a fairer and more reasonable one.