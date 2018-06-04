Clerk slaps THQ hospital MS

OKARA: A clerk Sunday allegedly slapped the medical superintendent of the

Tehsil Headquarters Hospital. Renala Khurd THQ Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Saghir Ahmad admonished clerk Ikram in his office after hearing complaints about his lethargy in the hospital affairs. The clerk went furious and jumped towards the medical superintendent, abused and slapped him repeatedly. The other staff intervened into the matter. The medical superintendent has got a case registered against the clerk with the Renala Khurd city police station. The police have started investigation.

OIL TANKER TURNS TURTLE: An oil tanker turned turtle at the national highway on Saturday night. Thousands of litre oil drained out on the ground. An oil tanker, loaded with 6,000-litre oil, was going to Lahore. When it reached near Akhtarabad, the tanker driver tried to avoid a motorcyclist and lost balance on the steering. The police and the Rescue-1122 reached the site and closed the highway for traffic. After clearing the road, the traffic was resumed.

MC EMPLOYEE DIES IN ROAD ACCIDENT: An employee of municipal corporation (MC) died in a road accident here on Sunday. Rana M Akhtar, a resident of village 40/GD, was returning from Sahiwal when his car tyre got burst. As a result, the vehicle overturned, killing Akhtar on the spot. The police are investigating.