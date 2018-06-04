Dist admin to revise property prices in city

SARGODHA: The district administration has decided to re-evaluate the prices of different properties located in city areas and asked for submission of objections within two days. The decision to this effect was taken in a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Liaqat Ali Chattha for fixing prices of properties according to evaluation table in the city. Mayor Municipal Corporation Malik Aslam Naveed, Additional Deputy Collector Revenue (ADCR) Tariq Khan, the sub-registrar, the assistant commissioner and others were present in the meeting. The prices of properties in different places were being revised with mutual understanding and according to the evaluation table, Liaqat Chattha said. He said that the rates of different properties and locations to be defined newly and process to be finalised after consultation with all stakeholders.