Patient dies thru ‘negligence’ of DHQ Hospital staff

PAKPATTAN: A man died due to the alleged negligence of the DHQ Hospital staff here on Sunday. Muhammad Ameer of Chak 37-SP was brought to the hospital emergency ward in critical condition, but the doctors and other staff allegedly did not check the patient. As a result, Ameer died. Later, relatives of the deceased staged a demonstration by placing the body on a road. The protesters chanted slogans against the doctors and other staff and demanded action against them. Meanwhile, DHQ Hospital MS Dr Amanullah said that an inquiry committee would be constituted to probe the matter.

CANALS BREACH DESTROYS CROPS: Breach in two canals destroyed standing crops of maize and cotton near Chak Soma 16 Nangyiawala on Sunday. The water also entered the houses of near localities and damaged household items. The breach in another small canal near Chak Molkka Minor Hazara Kalyana destroyed standing crops of maize and cotton.

‘PML-N TO CLEAN SWEEP’: Former PML-N MNA Sardar Mansab Ali Dogar has said that the PML-N will clean sweep in the general elections. He was addressing a public gathering at Chak 20-SP on Sunday. He claimed that the PML-N was still the most popular party and it would win the polls due to its performance. He said that the PML-N leadership work hard for welfare of the masses. The PML-N would serve the masses after coming into power after winning the 2018 polls, he added.