Fire breaks out in Balakot forest

MANSEHRA: Fire broke out at a forest in Balakot and destroyed its flora and fauna.

The fire, which engulfed the forest at a high mountain in city and left wild creatures perished, started last night but the Forest Department officials didn’t come to extinguish the flames. According to locals, precious deodar and cheer trees are widely under fire and the smoke arising from fire could be seen all around Balakot. “If the Forest Department doesn’t act to extinguish the fire, it might catch adjoining forests and cause huge loss,” an eyewitness told reporters. He said fire could be witnessed from miles as it damaged flora and fauna. Range Officer Mohammad Arif said that someone had torched the forest apparently in an attempt to get more grass in upcoming season.